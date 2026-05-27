PHOTO / WORLD
View of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands
By Xinhua Published: May 27, 2026 09:56 AM
This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)



This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows a view of Sluishuis in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Sluishuis is a landmark residential building in Amsterdam. Completed in 2022, the building is known for its unique geometric design, with one corner rising upward to create a large opening over the water. (Photo: Xinhua)