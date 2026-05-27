Army helicopters lift off

Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army lift off successively for a training exercise on May 14, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army lift off successively for a training exercise on May 14, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Z-10 attack helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army hover at an ultra-low altitude during a training exercise on May 14, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)

Z-20 utility helicopters attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 73rd Group Army lift off successively for a training exercise on May 14, 2026. (Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn)