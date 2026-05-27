FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour held in Toronto, Canada

People line up to view the original FIFA World Cup Trophy during the Toronto stop of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People pose for photos with the original FIFA World Cup Trophy during the Toronto stop of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy on display is seen during the Toronto stop of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, Canada, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)