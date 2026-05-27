Video shows the Fujian Coast Guard conducting routine law-enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in the waters near Kinmen

By: Global Times | Published: May 27, 2026 02:09 PM

The Fujian Coast Guard conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in the waters near Kinmen on Wednesday, Zhu Anqing, spokesperson for the China Coast Guard Donghai Branch, announced. Since the beginning of May, the Fujian Coast Guard have dispatched task groups to strengthen control and management over ...