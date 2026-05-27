Georgia holds celebrations to mark Independence Day

Georgian military personnel march during celebrations to mark Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Georgian military forces display weapons and equipment to the public during celebrations to mark Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

People gather to celebrate Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Georgian military forces display weapons and equipment to the public during celebrations to mark Georgia's Independence Day at the Freedom Square in Tbilisi, Georgia, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)