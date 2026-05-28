U.S. military launches fresh strikes in Iran

The U.S. military carried out fresh overnight strikes in Iran, targeting a military site that Washington said posed a threat to U.S. forces and commercial vessels in the region, multiple U.S. media outlets reported on Wednesday.



U.S. forces also intercepted drones launched from Iran, according to CBS News, citing a U.S. official.



The official described the strikes as defensive, asserting the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is still considered to be holding.

