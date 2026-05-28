State Grid Huzhou builds greener and smarter power network

A drone photo shows staff members of State Grid Huzhou power supply company conducting inspection on the photovoltaic lines and equipment at a photovoltaic power station in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 27, 2026. In recent years, State Grid Huzhou power supply company has been constantly promoting the upgrading of the county-level power grids, advancing the integration of renewable energy sources into power grids, and endeavoring to construct a safer, greener and smarter power grid. (Photo: Xinhua)

Staff members of State Grid Huzhou power supply company conduct inspection on the photovoltaic lines and equipment at a photovoltaic power station in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 27, 2026. In recent years, State Grid Huzhou power supply company has been constantly promoting the upgrading of the county-level power grids, advancing the integration of renewable energy sources into power grids, and endeavoring to construct a safer, greener and smarter power grid. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows the power lines of an energy storage power station in Changxing County of Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, State Grid Huzhou power supply company has been constantly promoting the upgrading of the county-level power grids, advancing the integration of renewable energy sources into power grids, and endeavoring to construct a safer, greener and smarter power grid. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows the power lines at Heping Town of Changxing County, Huzhou City of east China's Zhejiang Province. In recent years, State Grid Huzhou power supply company has been constantly promoting the upgrading of the county-level power grids, advancing the integration of renewable energy sources into power grids, and endeavoring to construct a safer, greener and smarter power grid. (Photo: Xinhua)