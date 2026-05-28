Zhejiang's Huanlou Village fosters youth entrepreneurship while developing tourism

Tan Zaiheng, a young entrepreneur, prepares tea for customers at a tea culture experience space in Huanlou Village, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 27, 2026. Taking the youth entrepreneurship platform as a core link, Huanlou Village has developed a variety of cultural and tourism scenarios including tea culture experience spaces, outdoor camps, local specialty catering outlets, and parent-child interaction programs in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists have a rest at the outdoor space of a restaurant in Huanlou Village, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 27, 2026. Taking the youth entrepreneurship platform as a core link, Huanlou Village has developed a variety of cultural and tourism scenarios including tea culture experience spaces, outdoor camps, local specialty catering outlets, and parent-child interaction programs in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a view of a restaurant in Huanlou Village, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province. Taking the youth entrepreneurship platform as a core link, Huanlou Village has developed a variety of cultural and tourism scenarios including tea culture experience spaces, outdoor camps, local specialty catering outlets, and parent-child interaction programs in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)

A tourist takes a walk at a tea culture experience space in Huanlou Village, Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 27, 2026. Taking the youth entrepreneurship platform as a core link, Huanlou Village has developed a variety of cultural and tourism scenarios including tea culture experience spaces, outdoor camps, local specialty catering outlets, and parent-child interaction programs in recent years. (Photo: Xinhua)