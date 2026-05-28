Pic story: inheritor of Zhuang brocade weaving technique in China's Guangxi

Fan Lihua, an inheritor of Zhuang brocade weaving technique, makes handicrafts of Zhuang brocade at a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 26, 2026. Known for its vibrant colors and auspicious patterns like dragons and phoenixes, Zhuang brocade is one of the four famous brocades in China. In 2006, Zhuang brocade weaving skill, a craft dating back to the Han Dynasty (202 BC-220 AD), was included in the first batch of national intangible cultural heritage list. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman weaves Zhuang brocade at an inheritance base of intangible cultural heritage in Binyang County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 24, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tan Xiangguang (R) and Fan Lihua, both inheritors of Zhuang brocade weaving technique, discuss the selection techniques of fabrics for making handicrafts of Zhuang brocade at a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the handicrafts of Zhuang brocade at a studio in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo: Xinhua)