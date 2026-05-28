China's second homegrown large cruise ship completes maiden sea trial

Cruise ship Adora Flora City berths at a port in east China's Shanghai, May 27, 2026. China's second domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Flora City, returned to port in Shanghai on Wednesday after completing a 12-day maiden sea trial, marking a milestone in the country's push to mass-produce large cruise ships. The ship is scheduled for delivery on November 6 and will operate international routes from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)
Staff members help the cruise ship Adora Flora City berth at a port in east China's Shanghai, May 27, 2026. China's second domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Flora City, returned to port in Shanghai on Wednesday after completing a 12-day maiden sea trial, marking a milestone in the country's push to mass-produce large cruise ships. The ship is scheduled for delivery on November 6 and will operate international routes from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)
Technicians wave flags to the welcoming crowd on the cruise ship Adora Flora City berthing at a port in east China's Shanghai, May 27, 2026. China's second domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Flora City, returned to port in Shanghai on Wednesday after completing a 12-day maiden sea trial, marking a milestone in the country's push to mass-produce large cruise ships. The ship is scheduled for delivery on November 6 and will operate international routes from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)
Staff members welcome the return of the cruise ship Adora Flora City after a sea trial, at a port in east China's Shanghai, May 27, 2026. China's second domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Flora City, returned to port in Shanghai on Wednesday after completing a 12-day maiden sea trial, marking a milestone in the country's push to mass-produce large cruise ships. The ship is scheduled for delivery on November 6 and will operate international routes from the Nansha International Cruise Home Port in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: Xinhua)