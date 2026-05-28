Railway deck of Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway completes closure

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The deck of railway line of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. The deck of the highway lanes is scheduled to be closed by the end of this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The deck of railway line of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. The deck of the highway lanes is scheduled to be closed by the end of this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The deck of railway line of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. The deck of the highway lanes is scheduled to be closed by the end of this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows the construction site of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge along the Chongqing-Wanzhou High-Speed Railway in Chongqing, southwest China. The deck of railway line of the Shituo Yangtze River Bridge successfully completed closure on Wednesday. The bridge has a total length of 1,416.9 meters, with the main bridge spanning 1,056 meters. The deck of the highway lanes is scheduled to be closed by the end of this year. (Photo: Xinhua)