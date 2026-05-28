Madrid International Wine Fair opens

People attend the Madrid International Wine Fair (WINEMAD) in Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2026. The fair opened here on Wednesday and will last till Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man tastes a wine during the Madrid International Wine Fair (WINEMAD) in Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2026. The fair opened here on Wednesday and will last till Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man tastes a red wine during the Madrid International Wine Fair (WINEMAD) in Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2026. The fair opened here on Wednesday and will last till Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman tries to read the label of a wine bottle during the Madrid International Wine Fair (WINEMAD) in Madrid, Spain, May 27, 2026. The fair opened here on Wednesday and will last till Friday. (Photo: Xinhua)