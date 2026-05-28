Fire reported at kosher supermarket in northwest London

Firefighters work after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)

A firefighter is seen as police cordon off the scene after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)

Police cordon off the scene after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)

Police cordon off the scene after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)

A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade.Around 100 firefighters were deployed to Golders Green Road after a blaze affected a ground-floor shop and a storage area at the rear of the premises, the brigade said.The fire produced a significant amount of smoke, and local residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut. Several road closures were put in place. Authorities urged people to avoid the area while crews worked to bring the fire under control.The brigade said it received the first of 59 emergency calls at 6:47 a.m. local time (0547 GMT).The cause of the fire remains unknown.