Fire reported at kosher supermarket in northwest London

Firefighters work after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)
A firefighter is seen as police cordon off the scene after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)
Police cordon off the scene after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)
Police cordon off the scene after a fire broke out at a supermarket in Golders Green, London, Britain, May 27, 2026. A large fire broke out at a supermarket early Wednesday in Golders Green, an area in northwest London known for its large Jewish community, prompting a major emergency response and road closures, according to the London Fire Brigade. (Photo: Xinhua)