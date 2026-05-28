DR Congo says Ebola outbreak still at early stage but cases rising

Medical workers wear protective suits before disinfecting work in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 24, 2026. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) remains at an early stage, but infections and deaths continue to rise, Health Minister Roger Kamba said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Local residents wearing masks are pictured in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 24, 2026. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) remains at an early stage, but infections and deaths continue to rise, Health Minister Roger Kamba said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Medical workers wear protective suits before disinfecting work in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 24, 2026. The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) remains at an early stage, but infections and deaths continue to rise, Health Minister Roger Kamba said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) remains at an early stage, but infections and deaths continue to rise, Health Minister Roger Kamba said Tuesday.Health authorities have identified around 1,000 suspected cases in affected areas, of which 101 have tested positive, Kamba told a press conference.Preliminary figures show that about 200 to 220 deaths are believed to be linked to the outbreak, while 17 deaths have been confirmed through laboratory testing."We are still at the beginning of an epidemic," Kamba said, adding that the duration of the current growth phase would depend on the effectiveness of response efforts. The minister said authorities are planning a response operation expected to last four to six months.The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which Kamba described as less lethal than the Zaire strain but still dangerous if infections continue to rise. There is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment for Bundibugyo Ebola.To contain transmission, authorities are relying on surveillance, testing, isolation, contact tracing, community engagement and safe burials, he said.On Saturday, the government suspended civilian passenger flights to and from Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province and the epicenter of the outbreak, while humanitarian flights remain in operation.Kamba said the virus may have been circulating before the outbreak was officially declared on May 15, citing Ebola's incubation period of up to 21 days. He added that health authorities have yet to identify the outbreak's "patient zero."