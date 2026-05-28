People visit livestock market to celebrate Eid al-Adha

People buy sheep to celebrate Eid al-Adha at a livestock market outside Ankara, Türkiye, on May 27, 2026. Eid al-Adha traditionally involves the sacrifice of livestock and the distribution of meat to relatives, neighbors, and those in need. The Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Türkiye between May 27 and 30. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a view of a large livestock market during Eid al-Adha outside Ankara, Türkiye. Eid al-Adha traditionally involves the sacrifice of livestock and the distribution of meat to relatives, neighbors, and those in need. The Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Türkiye between May 27 and 30. (Photo: Xinhua)

People visit a livestock market for Eid al-Adha celebration in Almaty, Kazakhstan, May 27, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a livestock market in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Photo: Xinhua)