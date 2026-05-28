War reshapes Eid al-Adha in Sudan as sacrificial sheep prices hit record high

A trader displays a sacrificial sheep at a livestock market in Omdurman, north of Sudan's capital Khartoum, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 26, 2026 shows sacrificial sheep at a livestock market in Omdurman, north of Sudan's capital Khartoum. (Photo: Xinhua)

A sheep feeds at a livestock market in Omdurman, north of Sudan's capital Khartoum, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Sudan's livestock markets are bleak this Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice. Sheep pens are full but buyers scarce, as a fourth year of war and economy collapse force many families to abandon the sacrificial tradition.At the Halayeb market in Omdurman, across the Nile from central Khartoum, government employee Mohamed Hassan Fidail left empty-handed after checking the prices."Buying an Eid sheep was always a constant in our lives, no matter the circumstances," he told Xinhua. "But this year, prices are beyond people's capacity, and we are only thinking about meeting basic household needs.""This year, prices are extremely high, ranging between 1.1 million and 1.5 million Sudanese pounds ... I don't think anyone can afford the sacrifice, especially employees and those with limited income," he explained.In Khartoum, capital of one of Africa's largest livestock holders with an estimated 140 million head, sheep prices now range between 800,000 and 1.8 million pounds depending on size and location.According to the Central Bank of Sudan, the official exchange rate of 3,200 pounds to the U.S. dollar puts a sacrificial sheep at roughly 250 to 560 dollars. At the parallel market rate of around 4,100, the price ranges from 195 to 439 dollars.These figures remain far beyond the reach of many Sudanese households, as incomes decline and living costs surge since the war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April 2023.Citizen Omer Mahdi said the market is out of control. "People need price reductions, and the relevant authorities must intervene," he said. "There must be measures to rein in the market and stand with ordinary citizens."Traders and livestock breeders said ongoing fighting in key production areas in western Sudan, especially Kordofan and Darfur, has disrupted livestock movement and driven prices up.One of them, Mahmoud Khalil, told Xinhua that mounting road fees and transportation difficulties have sharply increased the burden on livestock dealers."Many traders have reduced the number of animals they bring to market this year because of rising risks and transport costs," he said. "Sometimes traders suffer major losses due to delays or the death of animals during long journeys, and all of these costs are ultimately reflected in selling prices."Sudanese economist Ahmed Al-Tijani attributed this year's price hikes primarily to severe supply chain disruptions between production hubs and major urban markets."The war has damaged transport infrastructure and closed major roads, forcing traders to use longer, more dangerous, and more expensive routes," Al-Tijani told Xinhua, adding that rising fuel prices and transport shortages have further compounded the problem."These increases are passed directly on to consumers, especially as purchasing power continues to decline and markets remain unstable," he said.Economic analyst Abdul-Khaliq Mahjoub said the numerous taxes and fees imposed on livestock transport have become another major driver of surging prices."Livestock pass through numerous collection points during transport, some official and others unofficial, adding major financial burdens on traders," Mahjoub told Xinhua, warning that the continued crisis threatens Sudan's livestock sector, one of the country's key economic sectors and a major source of foreign currency earnings.