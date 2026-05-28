Hamas confirms death of newly-appointed military chief Mohammed Odeh

People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)

Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening.In a press statement, Hamas mourned Odeh, who it said had been involved in the group's military activities for more than 30 years and considered among the early founders of its armed operations.Odeh played a key role in planning, preparation and military development during various stages of the Israel-Hamas conflict, it said.Hamas accused Israel of carrying out the strikes "in blatant violation of all values, norms, laws and divine principles." It said the strikes also killed Odeh's wife and two of his sons, among others.Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that Odeh, whom he described as Hamas' fourth-ranking official, had been killed."We promised that Hamas will not have military or civilian control over Gaza, and so it will be," Katz said.Odeh was appointed about a week ago to succeed Izz al-Din al-Haddad, who was killed in an Israeli strike on May 15.Since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has killed a number of senior Hamas military and political figures in Gaza and beyond, according to Israeli and Palestinian statements.