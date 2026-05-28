Hamas confirms death of newly-appointed military chief Mohammed Odeh

People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)
People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)
People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)
People attend the funeral of Mohammed Odeh and his family members who were killed in an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, on May 27, 2026. Hamas on Wednesday officially confirmed that Mohammed Odeh, the newly-appointed commander-in-chief of the group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Xinhua)