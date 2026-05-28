Media preview of Int'l Ceramic Art Fair 2026 held in Toronto

A man walks past artworks during the media preview of the International Ceramic Art Fair 2026 at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2026. Featuring innovations and contemporary trends in ceramic art, this biennial exhibition opens to the public from May 28 to August 16. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man views artworks during the media preview of the International Ceramic Art Fair 2026 at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2026. Featuring innovations and contemporary trends in ceramic art, this biennial exhibition opens to the public from May 28 to August 16. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman films artworks during the media preview of the International Ceramic Art Fair 2026 at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2026. Featuring innovations and contemporary trends in ceramic art, this biennial exhibition opens to the public from May 28 to August 16. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman films artworks during the media preview of the International Ceramic Art Fair 2026 at the Gardiner Museum in Toronto, Canada, May 27, 2026. Featuring innovations and contemporary trends in ceramic art, this biennial exhibition opens to the public from May 28 to August 16. (Photo: Xinhua)