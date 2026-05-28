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Aftermath of Israeli bombing on residential building in Gaza City
By Xinhua Published: May 28, 2026 11:35 AM
Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)


Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)



Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

Palestinians inspect the aftermath of an Israeli bombing that targeted a residential building in the center of Gaza City, on May 26, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)