PHOTO / WORLD
City landscape of Olsztyn, Poland
By Xinhua Published: May 28, 2026 11:37 AM
A red-brick tower inside the Olsztyn Castle is seen in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

A red-brick tower inside the Olsztyn Castle is seen in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)


This photo shows a view along the Lyna River in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a view along the Lyna River in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)



Swans swim with their young in a lake in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

Swans swim with their young in a lake in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)



Buildings and restaurants along the Lyna River are seen in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buildings and restaurants along the Lyna River are seen in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)