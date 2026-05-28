City landscape of Olsztyn, Poland

A red-brick tower inside the Olsztyn Castle is seen in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo shows a view along the Lyna River in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

Swans swim with their young in a lake in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)

Buildings and restaurants along the Lyna River are seen in Olsztyn, Poland, May 26, 2026. The city is known for its lakes and natural scenery. (Photo: Xinhua)