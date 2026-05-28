Motionless PLA soldier before Air Force One embodies countless Chinese military members: MND spokesperson

By: Global Times | Published: May 28, 2026 07:33 PM

Regarding the recent widespread circulation on Chinese and international social media of a video showing a Chinese soldier remaining completely motionless as US President Donald Trump’s aircraft, Air Force One, roared past upon arriving in Beijing, earning praise from many netizens, Senior Colonel Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of ...