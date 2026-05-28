Video shows fighter jets armed with PL-10 air-to-air missiles dispatched by Southern Theater Command taking part in expulsion operation against Dutch warship's intrusion

By: Global Times | Published: May 29, 2026 12:19 AM

Video footage obtained by the Global Times on Thursday shows the Chinese Navy warship expelling a Dutch shipborne helicopter when it violated China's territorial airspace on Wednesday. In the video, the Southern Theater Command deployed multiple Type 056A and Type 054A frigates. China Navy ships Hull 631 and Hull 626 ...