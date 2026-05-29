Child-friendly parks in China's Jinan support healthy growth of children

Kids play at a child-friendly park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, May 28, 2026. In recent years, Jinan has built more than 30 child-friendly parks to support the healthy growth of children. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a child-friendly park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Jinan has built more than 30 child-friendly parks to support the healthy growth of children. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows a child-friendly park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. In recent years, Jinan has built more than 30 child-friendly parks to support the healthy growth of children. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Kids play at a child-friendly park in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, May 28, 2026. In recent years, Jinan has built more than 30 child-friendly parks to support the healthy growth of children. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)