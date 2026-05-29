Golden cocoons enter harvest season in Yunlong Village of China's Zhejiang

Villagers collect golden cocoons in a silkworm breeding facility in Yunlong Village of Zhouwangmiao Town, Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 28, 2026. Recently, a mulberry and silkworm park, operated by Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd., has entered the harvest season for golden cocoons. Different from the white silk spun by ordinary silkworms, the silk of golden cocoons boasts a natural yellow hue, higher toughness, superior warmth retention and moisture absorption, thus commanding a higher market price than regular cocoons. The first batch of golden cocoons this year from the park is expected to exceed 3 tons, with the full-year output reaching around 8 tons. Since 2018, Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd. has built standardized mulberry orchards and modern silkworm breeding facilities covering an area of 360 mu (about 24 hectares) in Yunlong Village. The base, integrating itself with enterprises, relevant institutions and local farmers, has built a complete industrial chain from cocoon to end products, such as golden silk quilts, silk facial masks, baby clothing, and cultural and creative products. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers collect golden cocoons in a silkworm breeding facility in Yunlong Village of Zhouwangmiao Town, Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 28, 2026. Recently, a mulberry and silkworm park, operated by Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd., has entered the harvest season for golden cocoons. Different from the white silk spun by ordinary silkworms, the silk of golden cocoons boasts a natural yellow hue, higher toughness, superior warmth retention and moisture absorption, thus commanding a higher market price than regular cocoons. The first batch of golden cocoons this year from the park is expected to exceed 3 tons, with the full-year output reaching around 8 tons. Since 2018, Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd. has built standardized mulberry orchards and modern silkworm breeding facilities covering an area of 360 mu (about 24 hectares) in Yunlong Village. The base, integrating itself with enterprises, relevant institutions and local farmers, has built a complete industrial chain from cocoon to end products, such as golden silk quilts, silk facial masks, baby clothing, and cultural and creative products. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo shows golden cocoons and related products displayed at an exhibition hall in Yunlong Village of Zhouwangmiao Town, Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 28, 2026. Recently, a mulberry and silkworm park, operated by Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd., has entered the harvest season for golden cocoons. Different from the white silk spun by ordinary silkworms, the silk of golden cocoons boasts a natural yellow hue, higher toughness, superior warmth retention and moisture absorption, thus commanding a higher market price than regular cocoons. The first batch of golden cocoons this year from the park is expected to exceed 3 tons, with the full-year output reaching around 8 tons. Since 2018, Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd. has built standardized mulberry orchards and modern silkworm breeding facilities covering an area of 360 mu (about 24 hectares) in Yunlong Village. The base, integrating itself with enterprises, relevant institutions and local farmers, has built a complete industrial chain from cocoon to end products, such as golden silk quilts, silk facial masks, baby clothing, and cultural and creative products. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers collect golden cocoons in a silkworm breeding facility in Yunlong Village of Zhouwangmiao Town, Haining City, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 28, 2026. Recently, a mulberry and silkworm park, operated by Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd., has entered the harvest season for golden cocoons. Different from the white silk spun by ordinary silkworms, the silk of golden cocoons boasts a natural yellow hue, higher toughness, superior warmth retention and moisture absorption, thus commanding a higher market price than regular cocoons. The first batch of golden cocoons this year from the park is expected to exceed 3 tons, with the full-year output reaching around 8 tons. Since 2018, Zhejiang Yayun Eco-Agriculture Co., Ltd. has built standardized mulberry orchards and modern silkworm breeding facilities covering an area of 360 mu (about 24 hectares) in Yunlong Village. The base, integrating itself with enterprises, relevant institutions and local farmers, has built a complete industrial chain from cocoon to end products, such as golden silk quilts, silk facial masks, baby clothing, and cultural and creative products. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)