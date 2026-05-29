Green energy promotes high-quality development in Xizang

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a photovoltaic and photothermal hybrid project in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China. In recent years, the region has stepped up its efforts to develop clean energy, aiming to achieve high-quality development. In 2025, the installed power generation capacity of clean energy in Xizang exceeded 13 million kW. An impressive 99 percent of the region's electricity came from clean energy, the highest in all of China. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A stitched drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a photovoltaic and photothermal hybrid project in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China. In recent years, the region has stepped up its efforts to develop clean energy, aiming to achieve high-quality development. In 2025, the installed power generation capacity of clean energy in Xizang exceeded 13 million kW. An impressive 99 percent of the region's electricity came from clean energy, the highest in all of China. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a photovoltaic and photothermal hybrid project in Amdo County of Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China. In recent years, the region has stepped up its efforts to develop clean energy, aiming to achieve high-quality development. In 2025, the installed power generation capacity of clean energy in Xizang exceeded 13 million kW. An impressive 99 percent of the region's electricity came from clean energy, the highest in all of China. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A stitched drone photo taken on May 27, 2026 shows a photovoltaic and photothermal hybrid project in Damxung County of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China. In recent years, the region has stepped up its efforts to develop clean energy, aiming to achieve high-quality development. In 2025, the installed power generation capacity of clean energy in Xizang exceeded 13 million kW. An impressive 99 percent of the region's electricity came from clean energy, the highest in all of China. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 7, 2025 shows a photovoltaic power station of 40 megawatts in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The year 2026 marks the 75th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China. In recent years, the region has stepped up its efforts to develop clean energy, aiming to achieve high-quality development. In 2025, the installed power generation capacity of clean energy in Xizang exceeded 13 million kW. An impressive 99 percent of the region's electricity came from clean energy, the highest in all of China. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)