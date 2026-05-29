US military dismisses Iranian claim of downed aircraft

The U.S. Central Command said that no U.S. aircraft were shot down by Iranian forces on Thursday, rejecting earlier media reports.



"No U.S. aircraft were shot down. All U.S. air assets are accounted for," the command said on X.



Iranian media reported that Iran's air defenses were activated on Thursday night local time in the southern province of Bushehr, claiming that an "invading" U.S. drone had been destroyed.



The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, said Iran's air defenses intercepted the drone near Bushehr using missiles.

