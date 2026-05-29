Xinyang, Henan: Old power lines revamped for reliable electricity supply

On May 19, State Grid Xinxian Power Supply Company successfully completed the commissioning and load transfer of the Caishan Branch Line renovation project of the 10-kilovolt Zhuo 10 Huwan Street Line in Huwan township, Xin county, Xinyang city, Henan Province. This project has provided local residents with a more reliable and stable power supply for work and daily life.



The original Caishan Branch Line had been in service for more than 30 years. Due to its age and undersized conductors, the line faced significant safety risks, including corrosion and broken strands. The unstable power supply could no longer meet growing electricity demand and posed a risk to the safe operation of the power grid.



To effectively eliminate safety hazards and improve power supply reliability, State Grid Xinxian Power Supply Company scientifically planned and launched the line renovation project. During the commissioning and load transfer process, the company deployed 16 workers from three teams to work in coordination. The live-line operation team provided full technical support and strictly adhered to power construction safety standards, and carried out load transfer, line inspections, equipment testing and other tasks in an orderly manner, ensuring the project was carried out safely and efficiently.



The renovation project achieved remarkable results. A total of 3.96 kilometers of overhead lines were upgraded, 0.26 kilometers of cables laid, and 2 smart circuit breakers installed. The upgraded line has eliminated the original safety hazards, with larger-capacity conductors and upgraded equipment, enhancing the line's transmission capacity and operational reliability. In addition, smart devices enable real-time monitoring and more efficient management of line operations, helping resolve power supply problems caused by aging infrastructure, optimizing the distribution network structure in Huwan township, and improving the reliability and quality of electricity service for local residents.



Going forward, State Grid Xinxian Power Supply Company will continue to improve and upgrade the local power grid, conduct regular line inspections and maintenance, promptly identify and rectify various safety hazards, and provide reliable electricity support for Xin county's economic and social development and rural revitalization. (Reporters: Lu Jingjing, Shen Leru)





