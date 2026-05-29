17 killed in Israeli strikes across southern, eastern Lebanon

Local people and paramedics inspect the debris of a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Borj El Chmali, southern Lebanon, on May 27, 2026. At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese media and health authorities reported Thursday. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

Local people inspect the debris of a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Borj El Chmali, southern Lebanon, on May 27, 2026. At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese media and health authorities reported Thursday. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

A rescuer works at a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Borj El Chmali, southern Lebanon, on May 27, 2026. At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese media and health authorities reported Thursday. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

A man inspects a building destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Borj El Chmali, southern Lebanon, on May 27, 2026. At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese media and health authorities reported Thursday. (Photo by Ali Hashisho/Xinhua)

At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese media and health authorities reported Thursday.Three people were killed and 37 others, including eight children and 13 women, were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday night on the Bas area in the southern Tyre district, said Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center.Later Wednesday night into Thursday at dawn, an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle on the road linking the Popular Housing area and the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, killing two people, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported.It also reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian family attempting to flee threatened villages to a safer area at dawn on the Adloun highway in the Nabi Sari area, killing six people, including children.A separate Israeli airstrike struck an apartment, which housed a family displaced from southern Lebanon, in the Qiyaa area of the southern city of Sidon at around 2 a.m. on Thursday (2300 GMT on Wednesday), killing three people and wounding five others, said the NNA.The Lebanese army announced on Thursday the deaths of three servicemen in separate Israeli airstrikes carried out on Wednesday night in southern and eastern Lebanon.Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that its fighters, using explosive drones, targeted several Israeli army troop and vehicle gatherings in southern Lebanon.A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect in April. Despite the truce, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has launched attacks on Israeli military positions.