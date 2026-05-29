China's zero-tariff policy boosts Kenya's avocado industry

Workers sort avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker checks an avocado at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Workers process avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A worker moves avocados at Sanmark Ltd. in the Athi River Export Processing Zone, the southeastern industrial hub of Nairobi, Kenya, May 28, 2026. Sanmark Ltd., a Chinese-owned avocado oil processing company, boasts state-of-the-art machinery for processing and testing avocado oil to ensure it attains the required standards for export to China and other overseas markets such as Europe and the United States. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)