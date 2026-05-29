Japan-Philippines launch of so-called 'maritime boundary delimitation talks' seriously infringes on China's maritime rights; talks are illegal, null and void: Chinese FM

By: Global Times | Published: May 29, 2026 05:23 PM

In response to an inquiry regarding a joint statement issued by Japan and the Philippines claiming that the two sides decided to "commence formal negotiations to delimit the maritime boundary of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf between the two countries," Chinese Foreign Ministry Mao Ning said on ...