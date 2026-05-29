AI-enabled robotic mastiff unveiled at military expo, boasting auxiliary surveillance and strike functions for combat personnel: expert

By: Global Times | Published: May 29, 2026 07:30 PM

A cutting-edge artificially intelligent (AI) military device, named “robotic mastiff,” made its debut at this year’s China (Beijing) Military Intelligent Technology Expo. Depending on its size, the robotic mastiff can be divided into two types. The smaller one, named the “Ying’ao,” can be equipped with machine guns, reconnaissance devices, and ...