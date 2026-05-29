China’s doctor-turned-fighter Shi Ming earns first UFC win

A screenshot of China's Shi Ming competing in the UFC strawweight bout against India's Puja Tomar on May 29, 2026

China's doctor-turned-fighter Shi Ming defeated India's Puja Tomar via first-round submission in a UFC strawweight bout on Friday in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), notching up her first victory in the UFC.Shi took the initiative from the opening and quickly gained the upper hand before capitalizing on an opportunity to apply an arm-triangle choke, securing a submission victory in the first round.Shi said after the fight that her skills have continued to improve over the past two years, particularly her wrestling, which has developed significantly. She also said she hopes to compete more frequently and has set her sights on breaking into the top 15 of her division, according to digital content platform Migu.Shi, nicknamed the "martial arts doctor," earned her UFC contract after winning Road to UFC Season 3 in late 2024, gaining widespread recognition in the Chinese mixed martial arts (MMA) community. The 31-year-old is a traditional Chinese medicine physician from Southwest China's Yunnan Province.Unlike many athletes who pursue full-time athletic careers, Shi continues to practice medicine while balancing her hospital duties with MMA training.In her UFC debut, Shi fell to a unanimous 30-27 decision against Brazilian fighter Bruna Brasil in August 2025.Tomar is the first Indian female fighter ever signed by the UFC.China's Song Yadong will square up against Brazil's Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC bantamweight bout on Saturday in Macao SAR. Meanwhile, China's Zhang Mingyang will face Alonzo Menifield of the US in the light heavyweight bout.