Return to Earth

Taikonaut Zhang Lu, commander of the three-member Shenzhou-21 crew, is out of the Shenzhou-22 spaceship's return capsule after it touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 29, 2026. Photo: VCG
Residents affected by a wildfire take shelter at a gymnasium in North Gyeongsang province, South Korea, on March ...
Shenzhou-16 return capsule touches down on Earth
Staff members carry out disinfection at Taitou Town of Jinghai District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug 17, 2023. ...