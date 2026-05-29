Asked by Global Times when Japan would retract Takaichi's erroneous remarks on Taiwan island, Japan's Defense Minister dodges the question with silence

By: Global Times | Published: May 30, 2026 01:46 AM

On May 29, following the keynote address and opening dinner of the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, Japan’s Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi was surrounded by reporters. A Global Times reporter on the scene asked Koizumi when the Japanese government will retract erroneous remarks on Taiwan island made by Sanae Takaichi. Faced with ...