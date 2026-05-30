



U.S. President Donald Trump's latest remarks about a possible agreement with Iran to end the war is "a mixture of truths and lies," Iran's semi-official Fars news agency said on Friday, citing informed sources.The draft of the potential agreement is in the final stages of being approved by Iran, and no definitive decision has been made yet, Fars said.It clarified that neither Trump's demand for Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open toll-free nor any requirement to eliminate or destroy Iran's nuclear materials appears in the agreement's text.The most important part of the agreement to which Trump has not pointed is Iran's insistence on the release of 12 billion U.S. dollars of its frozen assets, it added.In a social media post on Friday, Trump outlined conditions for a deal with Iran, saying, "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.""The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated," Trump said, noting that the U.S. naval blockade "will now be lifted."Trump also said Iran's enriched uranium stockpiles will be unearthed by the United States in close coordination with Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency and destroyed.In terms of the financial compensation for the war demanded by Iran and the idea of investments suggested by the White House, Trump said "no money will be exchanged, until further notice."He added he would be meeting his national security team at the White House "to make a final determination."Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Over the past few weeks, the two sides have exchanged proposals via Pakistani mediation. In recent days, they have been working to finalize a memorandum of understanding to halt the war.