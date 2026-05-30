US sanctions Iranian procurement network

The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said Friday that an Iran-based procurement network has been added to its Specially Designated Nationals List in a fresh sanctions move under the U.S. Economic Fury campaign.



In a press release, OFAC claimed that an Iranian, via his company, impersonated U.S. small businesses to procure restricted goods from other U.S.-based small businesses for Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics and other sanctioned Iranian end users.



OFAC also put several other people, who it claims helped the person facilitate the transfer of U.S.-origin products to Iran, on the Specially Designated Nationals List.



On Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, an Iranian authority overseeing shipping control in the Strait of Hormuz.



