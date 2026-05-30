Norwegian PM says China engagement vital for addressing global challenges

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store answers questions during a meeting with foreign journalists in Oslo, Norway, May 29, 2026. Store on Friday underscored the need to maintain engagement with China on global challenges such as artificial intelligence (AI) and disarmament. (Photo by Chen Yaqin/Xinhua)

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Friday underscored the need to maintain engagement with China on global challenges such as artificial intelligence (AI) and disarmament.Speaking to Xinhua during a meeting with foreign journalists in Oslo, Store said Norway's China policy is based on maintaining dialogue and engagement."China is a major economy and a major player on the world stage, so we need to, and we want to, exchange, engage and trade with China," Store said.He said China needs to be engaged on issues including AI, disarmament and other global challenges and Norway hopes to see more engagement with China.Store said Norway wants to work with China, citing cultural exchanges as one example. He noted that Norwegian Minister of Culture and Equality Lubna Jaffery is currently visiting China for cultural exchanges.Referring to his visit to China in September 2024, Store said he hopes to visit China again in the future.