View of Vancouver, Canadian host city for FIFA World Cup 2026

The dome of Science World is seen being transformed into a giant official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

The dome of Science World is seen being transformed into a giant official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man takes photos of the dome of Science World as it is being transformed into a giant official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

A person rides past the dome of Science World as it is being transformed into a giant official match ball of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)