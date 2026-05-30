Merchant vessels stranded in waters of the Strait of Hormuz in northern Oman

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows merchant vessels stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman, May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows merchant vessels stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman, May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows merchant vessels stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman, May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken with a mobile phone shows merchant vessels stranded in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz, near Khasab, a small town in northern Oman, May 29, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua)