Animals enjoy warm weather at Warsaw Zoo in Poland

Hippopotamus Hugo swims in a pool at the Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland, on May 29, 2026. As early summer arrives, animals at the Warsaw Zoo spend more time outdoors enjoying the warm weather. (Photo: Xinhua)

A baboon rests in the sunshine at the Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland, on May 29, 2026. As early summer arrives, animals at the Warsaw Zoo spend more time outdoors enjoying the warm weather. (Photo: Xinhua)

A hippopotamus swims in a pool at the Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland, on May 29, 2026. As early summer arrives, animals at the Warsaw Zoo spend more time outdoors enjoying the warm weather. (Photo: Xinhua)

Baboons groom each other at the Warsaw Zoo in Warsaw, Poland, on May 29, 2026. As early summer arrives, animals at the Warsaw Zoo spend more time outdoors enjoying the warm weather. (Photo: Xinhua)