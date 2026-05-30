Fields in NE China's Heilongjiang

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows a view of a paddy field park in Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 28, 2026 shows an agricultural vehicle working in a soybean field of Jianshan Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows agricultural vehicles working in maize fields of Weishan Farm Co., Ltd. under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 29, 2026 shows an agricultural vehicle working in a soybean field of an agricultural products company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Photo: Xinhua)