World Intelligence Expo 2026 opens to public in China's Tianjin

Visitors watch humanoid robots of Unitree Robotics boxing at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 30, 2026. The World Intelligence Expo 2026 opened to the public here on Saturday. The expo brings together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). (Photo: Xinhua)

A child plays Xiangqi, a traditional Chinese board game also known as the Chinese chess, with a humanoid robot at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 30, 2026. The World Intelligence Expo 2026 opened to the public here on Saturday. The expo brings together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors are pictured at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 30, 2026. The World Intelligence Expo 2026 opened to the public here on Saturday. The expo brings together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). (Photo: Xinhua)

Visitors view a manned aircraft at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 30, 2026. The World Intelligence Expo 2026 opened to the public here on Saturday. The expo brings together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). (Photo: Xinhua)