There is a mutual respect, a recognition of capabilities and power: US defence secretary talks of Beijing summit while responding to question from Chinese expert at Shangri-La Dialogue

By: Global Times | Published: May 30, 2026 10:44 PM

When responding to a question from a Chinese Military Academy expert at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasized that mutual respect and communication between China and the US are of great importance to maintaining peace in the region and the world at large. ...