Hamas says consulting mediators on transition to 2nd phase of Gaza ceasefire

Hamas said Saturday it is holding consultations with mediators on proposals aimed at advancing to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.



Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said in a press statement that the consultations are focused on discussing "reasonable approaches" that could facilitate the transition to the next phase of the agreement. He did not provide further details.



Qassem accused Israel of failing to adhere to the terms of the ceasefire agreement, and called on mediators to take what he described as a clear position on the developments and to press Israel to fulfill its commitments under the agreement.



He also appealed to the international community, including the UN Security Council, to intervene and support the implementation of the ceasefire terms, warning that continued escalation could worsen the humanitarian and security situation in Gaza.



On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed the military to expand its control in Gaza from 60 percent to 70 percent of the territory.



Israel has intensified airstrikes across the enclave in recent days, targeting residential buildings, tents sheltering displaced people and other locations, according to Palestinian sources.



According to Gaza-based health authorities, 929 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, bringing the total death toll in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023, to 72,938.

