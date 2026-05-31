Israel shuts down schools in north following increased Hezbollah fire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday announced in a statement stricter restrictions in large areas of northern Israel amid an escalation in Hezbollah projectile launches from Lebanon.



The new guidelines from the IDF's Home Front Command include the closure of all schools, for at least two days, in the confrontation line area along the border with Lebanon, including the cities of Nahariya and Kiryat Shmona.



In these areas, gathering restrictions remain at a maximum of 50 people outdoors and 200 indoors, and only workplaces with appropriate protection can open.



Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry said in a statement that due to the security escalation, the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya moved inpatient wards to an underground complex in the hospital.



Throughout Saturday, Hezbollah launched barrages of rockets and drones into northern Israel, while expanding the range of strikes deep into Israel. No casualties were reported.



Israeli airstrikes and drone attacks across southern Lebanon late Friday and into Saturday killed at least 15 people and wounded several others, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.



A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect in April. Despite the truce, Israel has continued to carry out near-daily strikes in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has launched attacks on Israeli military positions.

