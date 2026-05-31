US military disables ship attempting to reach Iranian port: CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that it disabled a Gambia-flagged maritime vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port on Friday.



"CENTCOM forces observed M/V Lian Star transiting international waters toward an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman and issued more than 20 warnings while informing the vessel it was in violation of the US blockade," according to a statement by CENTCOM on social media.



"A US aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship's engine room after Lian Star's crew failed to comply," said CENTCOM's statement. "The ship is no longer transiting to Iran."



CENTCOM said in the statement that the US military has disabled a total of five commercial vessels and "redirected" 116 vessels during the naval blockade.

