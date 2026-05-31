Embodied AI takes center stage at World Intelligence Expo 2026

People watch humanoid robots of Unitree Robotics boxing at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

The World Intelligence Expo 2026 kicked off on Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, bringing together over 700 exhibitors to showcase cutting-edge technologies, products and application scenarios in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).Themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the four-day event features seven exhibition zones covering embodied AI, core AI technologies, low-altitude economy and commercial space exploration, with a total area of 130,000 square meters.Inside the venue, various types of intelligent robots are on display, showcasing the application scenarios of embodied intelligent technology in industrial production, public services, special operations and other fields, and demonstrating the vast possibilities that cutting-edge technology brings to future life.

A humanoid robot of PaXini, a haptic technology and humanoid robotics company, demonstrates its package gripping ability at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Visitors interact with a humanoid robot of PaXini, a haptic technology and humanoid robotics company, at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Robots stage a performance at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

A quadruped robot demonstrates its climbing ability at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A giant humanoid robot is pictured at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People watch an embodied AI robot doing push-ups at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors interact with an embodied AI robot at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Visitors interact with an embodied AI robot at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member operates a quadruped robot of Galileo (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd. at the World Intelligence Expo 2026 in Tianjin, north China, May 29, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Ran)