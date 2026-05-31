Tea fair held in Financial Street community of Beijing

People purchase Peking Duck skewers during a tea fair in the Financial Street community of Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2026. The event is held from May 28 to 31 in Xicheng District of Beijing. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People attend a tea fair in the Financial Street community of Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2026. The event is held from May 28 to 31 in Xicheng District of Beijing. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People taste tea during a tea fair in the Financial Street community of Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2026. The event is held from May 28 to 31 in Xicheng District of Beijing. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People purchase goods during a tea fair in the Financial Street community of Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2026. The event is held from May 28 to 31 in Xicheng District of Beijing. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People watch a performance during a tea fair in the Financial Street community of Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2026. The event is held from May 28 to 31 in Xicheng District of Beijing. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

People purchase tea during a tea fair in the Financial Street community of Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2026. The event is held from May 28 to 31 in Xicheng District of Beijing. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)