Shuangpai County in China's Hunan develops under-forest economy

A villager dries wood ears in Cushijiang Village of Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, May 29, 2026. Taking advantage of abundant understory resources and improving ecological conditions, Shuangpai County has in recent years actively revitalized the space under the forest, and developed under-forest industries such as medicinal plants, edible fungi, poultry, and bees, thereby extending the rural industrial chains, enriching the patterns of industrial development, and expanding income-generating opportunities for locals. Photo: Xinhua

A villager works at an understory wood ear cultivation base in Cushijiang Village of Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, May 29, 2026. Taking advantage of abundant understory resources and improving ecological conditions, Shuangpai County has in recent years actively revitalized the space under the forest, and developed under-forest industries such as medicinal plants, edible fungi, poultry, and bees, thereby extending the rural industrial chains, enriching the patterns of industrial development, and expanding income-generating opportunities for locals. Photo: Xinhua

Villagers arrange fungus sticks at an understory wood ear cultivation base in Cushijiang Village of Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, May 30, 2026. Taking advantage of abundant understory resources and improving ecological conditions, Shuangpai County has in recent years actively revitalized the space under the forest, and developed under-forest industries such as medicinal plants, edible fungi, poultry, and bees, thereby extending the rural industrial chains, enriching the patterns of industrial development, and expanding income-generating opportunities for locals. Photo: Xinhua

A villager works at an understory wood ear cultivation base in Cushijiang Village of Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, May 29, 2026. Taking advantage of abundant understory resources and improving ecological conditions, Shuangpai County has in recent years actively revitalized the space under the forest, and developed under-forest industries such as medicinal plants, edible fungi, poultry, and bees, thereby extending the rural industrial chains, enriching the patterns of industrial development, and expanding income-generating opportunities for locals. Photo: Xinhua

Villagers check the drying condition of the wood ears in Cushijiang Village of Shuangpai County, Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, May 30, 2026. Taking advantage of abundant understory resources and improving ecological conditions, Shuangpai County has in recent years actively revitalized the space under the forest, and developed under-forest industries such as medicinal plants, edible fungi, poultry, and bees, thereby extending the rural industrial chains, enriching the patterns of industrial development, and expanding income-generating opportunities for locals. Photo: Xinhua