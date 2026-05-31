Various events held to celebrate upcoming Int'l Children's Day across China

Children and their parents play games during an early education class in Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City of central China's Henan Province, May 30, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Huang Fuxing/Xinhua)

Students take part in a charity bazaar in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, May 30, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

Children play the game of eagle and chicks at a kindergarten in Yangguanlin Town, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province, May 30, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Zhu Dayong/Xinhua)

Children dance at a kindergarten in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 29, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Pupils chant ancient poems during an event to celebrate International Children's Day in Zigui County of Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province, May 29, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Students perform during a middle and primary school art show in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 27, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Children perform during an art show at a kindergarten in Mengzi City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 30, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Xue Yingying/Xinhua)

Children perform during an event to celebrate International Children's Day in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, May 29, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Cao Zhonghong/Xinhua)

Children perform Peking opera at a conference center in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, May 30, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

A girl interacts with a robot dog at a science and technology hall in Zigui County, Yichang City of central China's Hubei Province, May 30, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

Children play at an artificial sandy beach in Hai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 30, 2026. Various events are held across the country to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day. (Photo by Gu Binbin/Xinhua)